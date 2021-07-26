Kenya waives visa, work permit requirement for South Sudanese with valid passports

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 26 – Kenya has waived visa and work permit requirements for South Sudanese travelers with valid passports on the principle of reciprocity.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement issued on Monday, confirmed that the waiver of the visa requirement for South Sudanese citizens was effective immediately and that an agreement to the effect will be signed in the near future.

“The Republic of Kenya has waived the requirement of obtaining a visa to enter Kenya for the citizens of the Republic of South Sudan who hold a valid Passport issued by the Government of the Republic of South Sudan. Premised on the principle of reciprocity, the Republic of South Sudan has also waived visa requirements for Kenyans wishing to visit their country,” the statement read in part.

The ministry’s Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau noted that the visa waiver demonstrates the strong partnership and cooperation between the two countries.

“Further, in line with Article 10 of the EAC Common Market Protocol, the Workers of the two Partner States will be allowed to accept employment within the territory of each other,” the Foreign Office elaborated.

He said it will also enhance cultural ties and strengthen the countries’ economy by encouraging free movement of persons and labor which are key pillars in the integration of the East African Community.