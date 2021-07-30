Kenya to strictly enforce containment measures as COVID cases surge

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 30 – Kenya announced Friday it will strictly enforce COVID-19 containment measures after a surge in cases from the Delta variant.

By Friday, the country’s positivity rate was at 14 per cent, a trend the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said risk increasing further unless serious measures are taken.

“Let us not drop the guard,” Kagwe warned during a press conference after chairing a National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) meeting, “we are all responsible in bringing the cases down.”

Effectively, he announced an extension of the night curfew that starts at 10pm to 4am countrywide until further notice, as well as a ban on all public gatherings.

“We will not allow any public gatherings to take place anywhere,” he said, “police will strictly enforce this order.”

The ban has been in place for several months but is often violated by top leaders who hold political rallies and roadside meetings in total disregard of the COVID-19 containment measures.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said he had directed all his Commanders to enforce the order to ensure no meetings are held. “If you fail to comply, we know what we will do to have you comply.”

Kagwe said hospital were getting overwhelmed due to increased cases and urged the public to obey the public health measures to stay safe.

“If you fall sick today, you will not get a hospital bed in our hospitals and I am aware most hospitals are now trying to increase the ICU beds,” he said, “I am not scaring you, I am telling you the reality.”

Developing story……..