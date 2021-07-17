Kenya records 1,139 COVID-19 recoveries and 723 new infections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17- Kenya registered the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries Saturday since January this year at 1,139, pushing cumulative recoveries to 181,682.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced 723 new COVID-19 cases that were detected from a sample size of 6,881 raising the total caseload to 192,435.

The country’s positivity rate stood at 10.5 percent.

The CS said 1,150 people were admitted in various hospitals across the country including 130 in the Intensive Care Unit.

6 more patients succumbed to the virus bring total fatalities to 3 ,760.

So far, 1.6 million people have been vaccinated against the virus including 581,003 who have received their second jab.

Kenya is set to receive 1.76 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the United States government, officials said.