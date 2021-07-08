Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
182,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Nairobi on July 8, 2021 donated by France.

Corona Virus

Kenya receives 182,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from France

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8- Kenya received 182,400 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine donated by France on Thursday to boost the fight against COVID-19.

The vaccines were donated by the French Government to the COVAX facility and transported by UNICEF.

The flight carrying the vaccines was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by senior Government officials led by Chairperson of COVID Vaccine Deployment Taskforce Dr Willis Akhwale, French Political Counselor Emmanuel Dagron and UNICEF Representative Maniza Zaman.

In a statement, Akhwale said the vaccines came at a critical time and will ensure health workers, teachers and other essential workers are protected, and that health centers countrywide can continue providing vital care to people affected by COVID-19

“The Kenyan Government is very grateful to the Government of France for this generous donation, which will support our national COVID-19 vaccination campaign,” Dr Akhwale said. “We have recently embarked on vaccinating our people for the second dose, so this comes at a critical time.”

French Counselor Dagron said, France, European Union and and COVAX are keen to work with Kenya in her effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

“We hope that these 182 400 doses of vaccine will help to give access to a second dose to many at-risk Kenyans. President Macron has pledged to give 60 million doses of vaccine to countries in need around the world, including Kenya, before the end of 2021. By the end of June, 2.6 million doses have already.

Kenya is currently prioritizing second doses for health workers, teachers, other essential workers and people aged over 58 years.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

By July 7, Kenya had recorded 85,060 infections with 3,705 fatalities and 174,522 recoveries.

A total of 1,511,693 people had been vaccinated among them 489,711 who had received their second jab.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Raila says not interested in Uhuru’s endorsement, only his vote

NAIROBI, Kenya July 8 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga says he does not want President Uhuru Kenyatta’s endorsement when he...

7 mins ago

Focus on China

China, UAE vow to enhance parliamentary cooperation

BEIJING, China, July 7  – China’s top legislator Li Zhanshu held talks with Saqr Ghubash, speaker of the Federal National Council of the United...

16 mins ago

World

Global Covid deaths cross 4 mn as outbreaks surge in Asia

Tokyo (AFP), Jul 7 – The global Covid-19 death toll has crossed four million, with the worst of the pandemic only just starting to...

23 mins ago

Special Report

Mary Akrami, fighting to keep Afghan women’s shelters open

Kabul (AFP), Jul 8 – Gathered around a tandoori oven in the kitchen of a small Kabul restaurant, a group of Afghan women prepare...

46 mins ago

Africa

S.Africa’s ex-president Zuma wakes up in jail

Johannesburg (AFP), Jul 8 – After days of drama and suspense before handing himself in, South Africa’s Jacob Zuma began a 15-month sentence for...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Zuma: South Africa’s charismatic, yet divisive ex-president

Johannesburg (AFP), Jul 8 – South Africa’s ex-president Jacob Zuma, once jailed for fighting the apartheid regime, is returning to prison, this time for...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Reprieve UK welcomes Kenya’s Supreme Court ruling on re-sentencing in death penalty

NAIROBI, Kenya July 8 –A charity based in the UK that uses strategic interventions to among others end the use of the death penalty...

4 hours ago

Africa

Rebels soldier on, a decade after Sudan split

Khartoum, Sudan, July 8 – A decade since South Sudan split from the northern rump state, old comrades left behind in Sudan still continue their...

4 hours ago