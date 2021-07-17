Kenya lauds Libya for milestones in peace process

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 17 – Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Raychelle Omamo participated in the High Level United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) held on Thursday.

The Council was chaired by Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France.

The Cabinet Secretary delivered Kenya’s statement lauding Libya for the key milestones achieved in the peace process and encouraged continued national dialogue towards the delivery of the country’s upcoming elections.

The Cabinet Secretary welcomed the establishment of the High National Reconciliation Commission and urged the government’s continued commitment to the process with the support of the African Union.

She emphasized the need for full implementation of the ceasefire agreement including the withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries whose continued presence was a threat to peace in Libya and the Sahel region and created a conducive environment for terrorism and violent extremism.

The Cabinet Secretary called on the planning and implementation of a Demobilization, Disarmament and Reintegration programme in Libya and corresponding programmes in neighbouring states working in close collaboration with UNSMIL and regional organizations.

The Council received a report from Ján Kubiš, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya. The Council was also addressed by His Excellency, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Prime Minister of Libya.