Capital News
Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Ambassador Macharia Kamau and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General, Ambassador Alon Ushpiz headed the dialogue/Israel MFA

Kenya, Israel to widen cooperation ahead of trade talks in November

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 29 – Kenya and Israel have resolved to widen cooperation ahead of a Joint Trade Committee session in November.

The resolution was arrived at on Wednesday during a virtual Political Dialogue session between the two nations. It was the fourth Political Dialogue.

The Political Dialogue is an important opportunity for both Kenya and Israel to discuss bilateral issues at a senior level, and promote the special relations between the countries.

Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Ambassador Macharia Kamau and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General, Ambassador Alon Ushpiz took part in the dialogue.

“The delegations discussed a full range of bilateral matters, including development, economic, and legal cooperation, implementation of pending agreements, and collaboration in International Organizations,” communication dispatched by the Foreign Affairs Ministry read in part.

Kenya and Israel agreed to invest in joint efforts on security issues, innovation, and cyber security, as well as continued cooperation in coping with COVID 19 and providing health training in general.

The two sides agreed to progress and widen development support, including holding a dedicated Development Dialogue, to advance the Sustainable Development Goals and to progress President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big 4 Agenda.

The dialogue underscored the strength of the special partnership between Kenya and Israel, which is based on shared goals and common interests, as well as a long history of friendship and admiration.

Both countries agreed to continue coordination on the topics discussed, and look forward to further advancing these issues at the next Political Dialogue.

