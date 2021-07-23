Connect with us

Major General Francis Ogolla was promoted to Lieutenant General and appointed as the Vice Chief of Defence Forces on July 23, 2021.

KDF gets new Vice Chief Lt. Gen. Francis Ogolla in new military changes

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has promoted Major General Francis Ogolla to Lieutenant General and appointed him as the Vice Chief of Defence Forces.

In the changes announced Friday, Ogolla will replace Lieutenant General Franklin Mghalu who is retiring after 40 years in service.

Ogolla who joined the Kenya Air Force in 1984 was promoted to the rank of Major General in July 2018. He had previously held various appointments in the training command.

Others who were promoted in the latest reshuffle at the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) include Major General Albert Kendagor to the rank of Lieutenant General before he was named as AMISON Force Commander while Major General William Shume will now be the Kenya Army Deputy Commander.

Major General Mohamed Badi was also promoted to Lieutenant General and but will remain as the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director-General.

Brigadier John Omenda was also promoted to the rank of Major General and named Air Force Commander where he will be deputised by Brigadier Peter Githinji.

Other promotions and appointments include that of Brigadier Alphaxed Kiungu who was promoted to the rank of Major General and appointed Assistant Chief of the Defence Forces personnel and Logistics.

