Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga Ward by-election

NAIROBI, Kenya July 16-Jubilee Party candidate Joseph Mung’ara Githinji has won the Muguga Ward by-election conducted on Thursday.

Githinji defeated Peter Thumbi of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party with a small margin of 27 votes.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said Jubilee’s Githinji garnered 4,089 votes against UDA’s Thumbi who got 4,062.

The results were announced on Friday morning after night-long vote tallying.

UDA which is a break-away of the ruling Jubilee Party is led by his Deputy William Ruto who is positioning himself for the 2022 presidential election to succeed his boss with whom they fell out.

Ahead of the Friday morning announcement, UDA had declared victory in the Muguga Ward by-election with celebratory statements by its leaders and agents to their supporters.

In the Kiambaa parliamentary by-election, IEBC suspended vote tallying on Friday morning following protests by Jubilee candidate Kariri Njama who claimed the vote had been rigged in favour of his UDA competitor John Wanjiku.

By the time of suspension, UDA was leading with only one station to go.