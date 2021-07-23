Connect with us

Al Shabaab has waged war in Somalia for years despite combined efforts by international players to restore peace and stability. /FILE.

Fifth Estate

Is Africa a dumping site for conflicts?

Published

By Dr. David Matsanga in London UK.

 

I am totally opposed to any conflict on the continent of Africa. The truth remains Africa has been used as a dumping site for USA and European Union wars. The current conflict in Mozambique is a reminder of how we are misused as Africa.

I have told the world that Kenya and Uganda plus other nations that intervened in Somalia must prepare to defend the region against Al Shabaab when the US wakes up in the morning and departs.

Today, the terror group in the region remains a threat that has not been wiped out despite the much-touted tough policies of the USA and its allies in the EU.

The hurried departure of US forces from Afghanistan and the capture of 85% of territory by the same Taliban that triggered the intervention of US and EU friends must worry any African security expert in the region.

The failure by the USA to proscribe Al Shabaab as a terrorist group is something that should worry many security agencies that want to pacify Somalia.

But more so, it is a clear indication that the US could be doing the Taliban style of silent talks with Al Shabaab in Doha. The looming judgement on the Maritime border dispute is something the region must watch out for. It might bring discomfort to the entire region.

I have maintained that there is a proxy war in the Great Lakes Region of Africa. That war could erupt sooner than later. The leadership of the region must look at how Mozambique ended up with “exported terrorists” or rented terrorism.

My analysis on the sightings of US Air Force and Italian cargo carriers that are now hovering over the skies in the region which coincidentally was done at the beginning of July when the US started its pull out from Afghanistan must be taken seriously.

My own political deduction as an expert is that this is the beginning of a US and Europe open military thawing of relevancy within the region. My assumption is that President Biden’s administration and Nato have tonnes of weapons to dump in the region from the Afghanistan pullout.

I believe they want to create another war somewhere in Africa to keep the armies busy. They can’t leave these weapons to Ashraf Ghani’s Government which is most likely going to fall to the Taliban in the coming months.

I can confidently tell the region that the fight for the resources in Mozambique might attract the usual partners in conflict to start as helpers then end up extended to regime change in the region.

I have been on record for 6 years warning the region about the impending war in Southern Tanzania and Northern Mozambique in Cabo Delgado.

The religious insurgents in Mozambique have been supported by oil companies that want to benefit from the spoils of the war. The trouble of African leaders is greed that they sold their oil to both sides like the case of President Nyusi of Mozambique.

My only prayer is that this war will not end up sold as a Jihad War to protect the Islamic State in the South East Coast of Africa as this will make Southern Africa another Syria.

So Africa must reject wars and don’t accept to be a dumping site for conflicts.

Dr. David Matsanga is a conflict resolution expert and Chairman of the Pan African Forum.

