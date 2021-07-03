Industrialist and Philanthropist Naushad Merali dies aged 70

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – Industrialist and Philanthropist Naushad Merali is dead, his family confirmed on Saturday.

Merali was the founder of mobile service provider KENCELL now Airtel, and Sameer Group owner, a conglomerate in the agriculture, information technology construction, property and finance sectors.

He passed on aged 70.

Through the Naushad Merali Foundation, he aided in charity organizations including construction of schools.

He leaves behind his widow Zarin Merali and children.

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi was among leaders who mourned him.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Naushad Merali. A renowned and distinguished international enterprenuer, industrialist, and philanthropist. Our prayers are with Zarin, Yasmin and Sameer Merali,” he stated.

In 2015, Forbes ranked Merali as the 48th richest man in Africa.