IEBC slates 3 ward mini-polls for October 14

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set October 14 as the date for by-elections Eldas, Kiagu and Nguu/Masumba wards which are located in Wajir, Meru and Makueni counties respectively.

The by-elections were occasioned by the deaths of Ibrahim Abass of Eldas who died after a short illness, Eunice Kirimi of Kiagu who succumbed to cancer in May and Harrison Ngui of Nguu/Masumba who died in an accident in June.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Thursday asked political parties intending to participate in the by-elections to submit the names of the persons contesting in party primaries and the date of the party primaries on or before Wednesday, August 4.

“A public officer who intends to contest in the by-elections shall resign from public office within seven days of the declaration of a vacancy by the Speakers of the respective assemblies,” Chebukati said.

Political parties intending to present candidates in the said by-elections through direct nominations are required to submit the list of persons nominated to contest on or before Wednesday, August 18.

The campaign period for the purposes of the by-elections will begin on August 25 and end on October 11.

The mini-polls provide another political duel for political parties to flex their muscle ahead of the high-stake 2022 General Election.

The Eldas seat was held by the Party for Development and Reform. Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s party of Maendeleo Chap Chap will be keen to retain the Kiagu seat while Wiper Democratic Movement Party of Kaloanzo Musyoka will be out to ensure they retain the Nguu/Masumba seat.