Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
May 18, 2021 | A voter casts his ballot at a polling station in Bonchari during the May 18 2021 by-elections. /IEBC

Kenya

IEBC slates 3 ward mini-polls for October 14

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set October 14 as the date for by-elections Eldas, Kiagu and Nguu/Masumba wards which are located in Wajir, Meru and Makueni counties respectively.

The by-elections were occasioned by the deaths of Ibrahim Abass of Eldas who died after a short illness, Eunice Kirimi of Kiagu who succumbed to cancer in May and Harrison Ngui of Nguu/Masumba who died in an accident in June.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Thursday asked political parties intending to participate in the by-elections to submit the names of the persons contesting in party primaries and the date of the party primaries on or before Wednesday, August 4.

“A public officer who intends to contest in the by-elections shall resign from public office within seven days of the declaration of a vacancy by the Speakers of the respective assemblies,” Chebukati said.

Political parties intending to present candidates in the said by-elections through direct nominations are required to submit the list of persons nominated to contest on or before Wednesday, August 18.

The campaign period for the purposes of the by-elections will begin on August 25 and end on October 11.

The mini-polls provide another political duel for political parties to flex their muscle ahead of the high-stake 2022 General Election.

The Eldas seat was  held by the Party for Development and Reform. Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s party of Maendeleo Chap Chap will be keen to retain the Kiagu seat while Wiper Democratic Movement Party of Kaloanzo Musyoka will be out to ensure they retain the Nguu/Masumba seat.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Kenya, Israel to widen cooperation ahead of trade talks in November

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 29 – Kenya and Israel have resolved to widen cooperation ahead of a Joint Trade Committee session in November. The resolution...

45 mins ago

World

8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, small tsunami

Washington (AFP), Jul 29 – An 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula late Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said, generating small...

56 mins ago

Capital Health

Chinese foreign minister to host int’l COVID-19 vaccine meeting

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will host the first meeting of an international forum on COVID-19...

1 hour ago

Focus on China

Delta variant drives virus spread to three China provinces

Beijing, China, Jul 29 – China Thursday reported small coronavirus outbreaks driven by the Delta variant in three provinces as a cluster linked to...

2 hours ago

Sports

New coronavirus scare causes jitters on eve of Tokyo Olympics athletics

Tokyo, Japan, Jul 29 – Australia’s track and field team was briefly placed in isolation on Thursday as a coronavirus scare caused fresh jitters...

2 hours ago

County News

Kisumu Health Executive Prof Nyunya dies after a short illness

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 29 – Kisumu County Executive Committee Members in charge of Health, Prof Boaz Nyunya, is dead. Prof Nyunya died on Thursday...

2 hours ago

Africa

Boost for Zimbabwe’s vaccination drive as more vaccines arrive from China

HARARE, Zimbabwe, Jul 28 – Zimbabwe’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic received a major boost when the country took delivery of another batch of...

3 hours ago

Africa

Food running out in Ethiopia’s Tigray: UN

Nairobi, Kenya , July 29 – The United Nations called Wednesday for the opening of critical aid routes in Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray, warning that the...

4 hours ago