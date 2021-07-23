Connect with us

Capital News
The selection panel for the recruitment of IEBC Commissioners concluded the interviews on July 23, 2021 after interviewing 35 candidates.

IEBC Selection Panel retreats to consider candidates performance

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 23 – The Selection panel established to recruit four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioners has retreated to consider the performance of the candidates after completing the interviews.

The nine-member panel led by Elizabeth Muli has interviewed 35 out of the 36 shortlisted candidates in the past 2 weeks.

Abdalla Mohamed who was to be the first candidate to be interviewed withdrew his application over questionable academic credentials which was allegedly awarded in July 2007.

Muli has commended all the interviewees noting that they are a testament to the wealth of human capital and patriotism that Kenya has to offer.

“Through the intellectual capabilities demonstrated, candidates have rekindled in each and every one of us our patriotic spirit,” she said.

Prior to the interviews, the candidates undertook psychometric tests, which were meant to assess their level of emotional intelligence.

Muli did not, however, indicate when her team will be presenting the names of successful nominees to President Uhuru Kenyatta for an appointment.

“As the panel retires to consider the candidates’ performance, we wish to affirm that in the execution of our mandate, we shall remain true to the oath we took at the precincts of the Apex Court of the Land,” Panel chairperson.

Once approved by the National Assembly, the successful four candidates will be sworn in before the Chief Justice and will serve for six years.

Some of the candidates interviewed include Dr. Salim Ndemo, former Salaries and Remuneration Commissioner Sellestine Anna Mbii-Kiuluku, Murshid Abdalla, Prof Joseph Naituli, Dr Rose Musyoka, former Gwasi MP Felix Nyauchi, Justus Nyang’aya, former Kenya National Commission on Human Rights chairpersons Florence Jaoko and Kagwiria Mbogori.

The electoral agency is seeking to fill four vacant positions, following the resignation of former IEBC Vice-Chairperson Connie Nkatha, commissioners Paul Kurgat, Margaret Mwachanya and Roselyn Akombe.

IEBC currently has three commissioners led by Chairperson Wafula Chebukati and Commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Mulu.

