Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Former Ivory Coast first lady Simone Gbagbo, seen here in August 2020, faced charges of crimes against humanity following her husband's refusal to hand over power to Alassane Ouattara, who won a 2010 election

World

ICC lifts arrest warrant for I.Coast ex first lady Simone Gbagbo

Published

Abidjan (AFP), Jul 30- The International Criminal Court has dropped its arrest warrant for Ivory Coast’s former first lady Simone Gbagbo over post-election violence that killed thousands in 2010-2011, according to a decision made public Thursday.

Simone Gbagbo faced charges of crimes against humanity — including murder, rape, inhuman acts and persecution — following her husband’s refusal to hand over power to Alassane Ouattara, who won a 2010 election.

Over 3,000 people died in the unrest.

“The chamber considers it appropriate to decide that the warrant of arrest for Simone Gbagbo shall cease to have effect,” the court said in a seven-page ruling seen by AFP and dated July 19.

“Good news for Madame Simone Gbagbo… she can now travel freely throughout the world,” her lawyer Ange Rodrigue Dadje said in a statement sent to AFP.

In March, the ICC acquitted Laurent Gbagbo of crimes against humanity and he returned to Ivory Coast on June 17, after 10 years behind bars in The Hague, where the ICC is based, and then in Belgium.

Simone Gbagbo was not handed over to the ICC, but an Ivorian court sentenced her to 20 years in prison in 2015 for undermining state security.

She was freed on August 8, 2018 following a presidential amnesty.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President Ouattara and Laurent Gbagbo met on Tuesday for the first time in more than 10 years, after which Ouattara said that the turmoil was “behind us”.

However reconciliation was not on the cards for the Gbagbo couple — Laurent Gbagbo sought a divorce upon his return to Ivory Coast citing the 72-year-old Simone’s “consistent refusal over the years to agree to an amicable separation”.

They married in 1989 and have two daughters.

The 76-year-old Gbagbo currently lives with Nady Bamba, a 47-year-old former journalist.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

First Hong Konger convicted of national security crime jailed for nine years

Hong Kong (AFP), Jul 30 – A Hong Kong waiter was jailed for nine years on Friday after he became the first person convicted...

3 mins ago

Biden Administration

China’s military slams U.S. over provocative remarks, actions

BEIJING, July 29 – A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday slammed the United States over its provocative remarks and acts and urged the country...

2 hours ago

Biden Administration

Vaccinated Americans are getting angry at holdouts

Washington (AFP), Jul 29 – America’s latest coronavirus wave, driven by the hyper-contagious Delta variant, has left vaccinated people seething at the unvaccinated for...

2 hours ago

County News

2-year-old girl dies after falling off 4th floor balcony in Kisumu

KISUMU, Kenya July 30-A family is mourning in Kisumu after their 2-year-old daughter fell off from fourth floor and died. Kisumu County police commander...

2 hours ago

Sports

Japan to expand virus emergency one week into Olympics

Tokyo (AFP), Jul 30 – Japan’s government will extend a virus state of emergency in Tokyo and impose the measure in four more regions...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Uhuru rallies world leaders to invest in education

LONDON, UK, Jul 30– President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday rallied world leaders to continue investing in education by enacting supporting policies and increasing domestic...

3 hours ago

Africa

Top US, UN officials head to Ethiopia to press for Tigray aid

Washington (AFP), Jul 29 – US aid head Samantha Power and the UN humanitarian chief will hold talks in Ethiopia to press for urgent...

12 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Yes! Women and girls too deserve a share of land, not just men and boys

The debate on whether the girl-child too deserves a share of land from their parents is one that is considered a taboo in this...

12 hours ago