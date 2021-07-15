ICC confirms witness tampering charges against lawyer Paul Gicheru

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 15 – The International Criminal Court Pre-Trial Chamber on Thursday confirmed charges against Kenyan Paul Gicheru ranging from offenses against the administration of justice and witness meddling.

“Today, 15 July 2021, Pre-Trial Chamber A (Article 70) of the International Criminal Court (“ICC” or the “Court”) confirmed the charges of offenses against the administration of justice against Paul Gicheru and committed him to trial,” the Hague-based court said.

He will be allowed to travel back to Kenya once he meets the conditions set out by the court, including informing the court where travels to or resides at any given time.

Gicheru had been freed on a Sh1 million bond in January following his arrested after voluntarily turning himself in.

The chamber led by Judge Reine Adélaïde Sophie Alapini-Gansou found that there were substantial grounds to believe that Gicheru committed witness tampering offenses aimed at undermining the Prosecution’s case against Deputy President William Ruto and journalist Joshua Sang which were vacated.

The court noted that Gicheru alongside other people allegedly identified, located, and contacted witnesses, offered and paid witnesses financial benefits in order to induce them to withdraw as Prosecution witnesses.

“The offenses were allegedly committed in the furtherance of a common plan implemented by a group of persons including Mr Gicheru, with the ultimate goal of undermining the Prosecution’s case in the Ruto and Sang case,” the court said.

The court further heard that through intimidation, the witnesses were forced to refuse or cease cooperating with the Prosecution and the Court, and to recant the evidence which they had provided to the Prosecution.

“Specifically, with relation to eight witnesses, Mr Gicheru and other members of the common plan allegedly identified, located, and contacted the witnesses, offered and/or payed them financial or other benefits, and/or threatened or intimidated them, in order to induce them to withdraw as Prosecution witnesses, refuse to or cease cooperating with the Prosecution and/or the Court, and/or to recant the evidence which they had provided to the Prosecution,” the court added.