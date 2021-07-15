ICC confirms witness tampering charges against lawyer Paul Gicheru

Gicheru had been freed on a Sh1 million bond in January following his arrested after voluntarily turning himself in.
He will be allowed to travel back to Kenya once he meets the conditions set out by the court, including informing the court where travels to or resides at any given time.
“Today, 15 July 2021, Pre-Trial Chamber A (Article 70) of the International Criminal Court (“ICC” or the “Court”) confirmed the charges of offenses against the administration of justice against Paul Gicheru and committed him to trial,” the Hague-based court said.
“The offenses were allegedly committed in the furtherance of a common plan implemented by a group of persons including Mr Gicheru, with the ultimate goal of undermining the Prosecution’s case in the Ruto and Sang case,” the court said.
Gicheru surrendered to The Hague authorities in November 2020 after a five-year search alongside two others.
Ruto was facing charges in the ICC alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Head of the Civil Service Francis Muthaura, former Police Commissioner Mohamed Ali, former Cabinet Minister Henry Kosgey and radio journalist Joshua arap Sang.
The famous ‘Ocampo Six’ were accused of murder, deportation or forceful transfer of population, persecution, rape, and other inhumane acts during the 2007 post-election violence that left more than 1,100 people dead.
The chaos erupted in December 2007 after then President Mwai Kibaki was announced the winner in a vote contested by Opposition chief Raila Odinga who claimed it had been rigged.
The two were later reconciled in an international mediation process that led to a power-sharing agreement ending the worst violence in the country’s history.