Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka during an interview with Capital FM News in January 2020. /FILE.

I will provide for my unborn baby: Lusaka

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has offered to provide upkeep for his unborn child after a pregnant woman sued him demanding Sh25 million.

Through lawyer Peter Wanyama, Lusaka admitted that the unborn child belongs to him.

The lawyer told Justice Anthony Mrima that out-of court settlement talks are underway.

The lawyer told the court that his client (Lusaka) has no problem taking care of the unborn child and provide for mentainance to the woman.

The lawyer disputed an argument by the woman’s lawyer Danstan Omari that his client be compelled to pay the money in question to enable the woman buy a house within a period of seven days.

Wanyama said it is not possible to raise the large amount of money due to the harsh economic situation fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The judge directed the matter tojj be mentioned on July 28, to confirm the update and status of the out-of-court settlement talks.

