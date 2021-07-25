I am Kenya’s best shot, Mudavadi insists as he intensifies presidential campaigns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 25 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi insists he is Kenya’s best shot at reviving the country’s economy when if he wants forms the next government in 2022.

Mudavadi who has in recent days heightened his campaigns for the top seat is banking on his economic plan of reviving the economy to become Kenya’s fifth President in the 2022 high-stake polls.

“We are clear that our agenda is to revive the country’s economy. We want to ensure that eack Kenyan has money in their pocket. We promote peace and the empowerment of Kenyans,” he said on Saturday in Nyandarua County where he is on charm offensive popularizing his presidential bid.

Mudavadi who is expected to conclude his two-day tour of the region on Sunday in the region has been wooing the Mt. Kenya electorates to back his candidature.

He is being hosted by Governor Francis Kimemia.

It is during the tour where Mudavadi maintained that he is his own man and that he will not play second fiddle to anyone in the 2022 presidential race that has since attracted the interest of five candidates who are keen to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“As we are now waiting to head to the polls again, if God allows, I will form the next government,” he said.

Mudavadi also used the opportunity to he criticize Deputy President William Ruto for his bottom up approach noting it is not viable and realistic.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Do not be cheated by semantics. The bottom-up approach is not realistic at all. It is risky if anything,” he said.

While the 2022 succession race has been hinged on the revival of the economy, Mudavadi has been categorical telling his competitors that they should walk the talk and not only rhetoric.

The former one-time Finance Minister holds that the revamping of the economy must be hinged on policy formulation and implementation and not mere talk.

While Mudavadi is on an overdrive gear popularizing his presidential bid to the Kenya electorate, he is yet to win the hearts of his other competitors in the One Kenya Alliance, a coaltion which his party belongs to alongside those of Wiper (Kalonzo Musyoka), FORD Kenya (Moses Wetangula) and KANU of Gideon Moi.

The alliance during its last meeting last weekend failed to agree on the modalities that would produce the alliance’s presidential flag bearer.

Governor Kimemia threw his support behind Mudavadi noting that he is well capable to lead the nation if given the opportunity by the Kenyan voters.

“I am not ashamed to say this, Mudavadi is best suited to succeed President Kenyatta. He is a leader who over the years has distinguished himself as a unifying leader,” he said.

Mudavadi was on Sunday set to visit various church services at St Cecilia Catholic Church Milangine and at the Apostolic Faith Church Njambini and afterwards address residents of Njambini town and conclude his tour with a stopover public address at Soko Mpya in the evening.

The August, 9 2020 General Election will be Mudavadi’s second attempt to clinch the elusive top seat.