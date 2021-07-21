Huawei partners with Vocational and Technical Training Institutions to improve capacity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 21 – Huawei has today signed a partnership with the Ministry of Education’s State Department for Vocational and Technical Training with the intention of collaborating to enhance ICT development within technical education and training.

The MoU will see institutions from across the country partner to enhance capacity building among their 150 trainers, whilst offering industry level training to over 1000 students to better prepare them to work in the ICT industry among other key areas.

Representing a strategic partnership between the ICT industry and academia the MOU was signed by Dr. Margaret Mwakima, Principal Secretary State Department for Vocational Technical Training and Fiona Pan Deputy CEO, Huawei.

The collaboration not only aims at improvement of the ICT infrastructure within the institutions, but also support in administering ICT skills survey to allow for a better understanding of the state and level of ICT skills and better address them.

The alliance also targets provision of industry linkages and opportunities to the students with the aim to offer job or internship opportunities through the Huawei ICT Academy program. Lastly, cooperation to enhance the competency based curriculum at the Vocational and Technical Training institutions.

During her speech the Principal Secretary Dr. Margaret Mwakima stated that the Ministry has taken note of Huawei initiatives to develop the ICT and digital talent of the youth in the country and beyond.”

It is for this reason that the ministry will sign a partnership to expand Huawei ICT Academies in our TVET institutions.” she added.

This partnership reinforces Huawei’s commitment in developing local ICT talent whilst bridging the digital skills gap especially at a time when digital technology is developing rapidly.

With the recent roll out of 5G and other emerging technologies such as Artificial intelligence, Big Data and Cloud services. It is important that we cultivate a workforce necessary to meet the growing demands within the ICT industry.

Mr. Orina Makori representing the Eng. Stephen Rukaria Principl Meru National Polytechnic in absentia stated that embracing Competence Based Education and Training (CBET) curriculum like the Huawei professional courses ensured that skills imparted are industry relevant

“As Huawei, we believe Kenya must have a skilled workforce empowered and equipped to take up new opportunities that new and emerging technologies will present as we work towards achieving a digital economy.” Stated Ms. Fiona Pan, Deputy CEO Huawei.

The event also saw the Huawei ICT Academy sign partnerships with 10 national polytechnics appointing them as ICT Academy partners.

According to a report released by World Bank, it is estimated that 230 million jobs in Sub-Saharan Africa will require digital skills by 2030. It is therefore critical for everyone to partake in the development and therefore take advantage of the opportunities brought about by the ever changing digital economy.