Homa Bay: Trailer rams into a home killing 70-year-old man, his grandchild

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 10 – Police in Homa Bay have cordoned off an accident scene after a trailer transporting cement rammed into residential houses Saturday morning killing two people on the spot and injuring others.

Area Chief Joshua Ochogo who was among officials who arrived at the accident scene at 4am said the driver of the trailer lost control while negotiating a corner.

“The accident happened at a corner connecting to Rongo Centre and the driver veered off the road and rammed into these houses,” he told journalists at the scene.

Ochogo said with the help of the public, they managed to pull out a 70-year-old man and his grandchild aged 12.

“Everybody was asleep at the time of the accident. Besides the two deaths, we also have a teenager who survived but with serious injuries,” he added.

The trailer, from Kisumu, was transporting cement to South Nyanza.

The teenager was rushed to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital in a critical condition.

Those who survived narrated the incident that left them in shock.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I was woken up by a loud bang; it was terrible. I thank God I walked out alive with my child,” said a woman who only identified herself as Awino.

The accident, according to the area chief, caused massive destructions of three residential houses made of iron sheets.

“Nothing is left here, the impact was huge,” said Ochogo.

The trailer was still stuck at the accident scene by 8am on Saturday and the whereabouts of the driver was unknown.

Police made a ring around the trailer for fear of looting of cement as locals continued to mill around the scene.

Efforts to contact the cement company based in Kericho County were ongoing.