A public health official conducts public awareness in Nairobi's Mukuru kwa Njenga slum/FILE/MOH

Health ministry reports 8.2pc coronavirus positivity rate

JEMIMAH MUENI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – The Ministry of Health on Monday reported 431 new COVID-19 cases after 5,281 samples were analyzed, raising the total numbers of cases registered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 193,189.

The country’s positivity rate stood at 8.2 per cent.

The cases were distributed across the counties of Nairobi (256), Machakos (36), Kilifi (26), Nyeri (19) and Nakuru (18).

The ministry said 595 more patients had recovered from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 182,921.

The number of those who had succumbed to the disease rose to 3,783, after 8 COVID-linked deaths were filed from audit records in the months of March and June.

The Ministry said a total of 1,224 patients were currently admitted in various health facilities, while 4,358 were under the home-based isolation program.

As of July 18, a total of 1,620,465 vaccines had been administered across the country, including 1,038,074 first doses and 582,391 second doses.

The proportion of fully vaccinated adults stood at 2.1 per cent.

Kenya was set to receive 1.76 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the United States government, officials said.

The Chairperson of the COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Taskforce Willis Akhwale confirmed Wednesday that talks with the United States administration were at an advanced stage for the delivery of the doses.

US President Joe Biden had in June committed to donating the Pfizer vaccine to countries which were experiencing shortages in a bid to resolve the inequalities that had been witnessed in the distribution of vaccines globally.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had in June announced an ambitious plan to vaccinate 10 million people by December 2021 and 26 million by the end of 2022.

He also revealed that the government had ordered 13 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be delivered by August 2021.

But even as the country continued to wait for the delivery of donated COVID-19 vaccine doses, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned against mixing and matching of COVID-19 vaccines by different manufacturers for the first and second doses.

