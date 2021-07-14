Havi gets order blocking assault charges filed by CEO Mercy Wambua

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 14 – The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has been barred from preferring criminal charges against Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi.

Havi was set to face charges for allegedly assaulting the society’s CEO Mercy Wambua.

According to a complaint filed at the Muthangari Police Station and at the DCI Headquarters, Havi assaulted Wambua at the society’s offices in Nairobi on Monday.

Havi was subsequently arrested on Tuesday and taken to the DCI headquarters where he recorded a statement before he was processed ahead of Wednesday charges. He was freed on a Sh10,000 police bond.

An application was, however, filed to block the charges.

Justice Julius Ngaah said pending hearing and determination of the application no criminal proceedings should be brought against Havi.

The judge directed that the application be served to the DPP, Director of Criminal Investigations, Inspector General of police and the matter be mentioned on July 21 for directions.