Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
LSK President Nelson Havi/FILE

Headlines

Havi gets order blocking assault charges filed by CEO Mercy Wambua

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 14 – The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has been barred from preferring criminal charges against Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi.

Havi was set to face charges for allegedly assaulting the society’s CEO Mercy Wambua.

According to a complaint filed at the Muthangari Police Station and at the DCI Headquarters, Havi assaulted Wambua at the society’s offices in Nairobi on Monday.

Havi was subsequently arrested on Tuesday and taken to the DCI headquarters where he recorded a statement before he was processed ahead of Wednesday charges. He was freed on a Sh10,000 police bond.

An application was, however, filed to block the charges.

Justice Julius Ngaah said pending hearing and determination of the application no criminal proceedings should be brought against Havi.

The judge directed that the application be served to the DPP, Director of Criminal Investigations, Inspector General of police and the matter be mentioned on July 21 for directions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Kenya to receive 1.7 million doses of Pfizer vaccine from the US

NAIROBI, Kenya July 14 – Kenya is set to receive 1.76 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the United States government. Chairman...

50 mins ago

World

US charges four Iranians with plotting to abduct reporter in New York

Washington (AFP), Jul 14 – Four Iranian nationals were indicted Tuesday on charges of plotting to abduct a journalist in New York and smuggle her...

2 hours ago

World

S.Africa’s looters leave stripped shelves and the question: ‘Why?’

Soweto (South Africa) (AFP), Jul 14- The burglar alarm shrieked endlessly inside the Soweto clothing store. No-one paid it any attention: there was nothing left...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Death toll in South Africa unrest climbs to 72 as violence spreads

Johannesburg (AFP), Jul 14 – Stores and warehouses in South Africa were hit by looters Tuesday for a fifth day running despite the troops...

7 hours ago

World

Taliban say do not want to fight inside Afghanistan’s cities

Kabul (AFP), Jul 13 – The Taliban do not want to battle government forces inside Afghanistan’s cities and would rather see them surrender, a...

11 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Key strategies in the transformation of Kenya’s tax administration

Tax systems go through changes over time, as economies and societies equally evolve. Tax administration in Kenya has been going through reforms, most notably...

14 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Why goodwill is essential for lucrative trade relations

Local manufacturers led by Kenya Association of Manufacturers last week went on a trade mission to Tanzania, following the meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta...

14 hours ago

Headlines

Teachers’ unions sign non-monetary CBA with TSC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Teacher Unions including Kenya Union of Post Primary Teachers (KUPPET), Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), and Kenya Union...

16 hours ago