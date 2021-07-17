Connect with us

Kibera slum in Nairobi is among informal settlements with no proper roads. /UNHABITAT.

Kenya

Govt to complete upgrade of roads in slums by December 2021

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 16 – Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has assured that the government will complete the construction of 408 kilometers of tarmac roads in Nairobi’s informal and densely population settlements by December this year.

Macharia who spoke after inspecting the construction of the new tarmac roads in Nairobi’s informal slums said the project is now 40 percent complete with 104 kilometers fully tarmacked.

“The project is 40% complete (104km fully tarmacked), and will be fully completed by December 2021,” the CS said.

He said the government is undertaking the project in order to improve accessibility and service delivery and to provide employment opportunities to local youth.

The Government is undertaking this project to improve accessibility and service delivery, and to provide employment opportunities to local youth.

He said the Government is also building new tarmac roads in Kawangware, Kangemi, Mathare, Korogocho, Dandora, Roysambu, Githurai, Kasarani, Kibra, Dagoretti, Kangemi, Mukuru, among other areas.

Road works which is being undertaken by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) entails the upgrading of the roads to bitumen standards under the informal settlements program.

On March 18, 2020, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the Nairobi Metropolitan Services to undertake slum-upgrading initiatives in the city.

“I have consulted with Major Badi on the status of these roads and agreed on how they can be rehabilitated to standard roads that residents can walk on without getting muddy during the rainy season,” Uhuru said then.

The project was launched in November last year but contractors commenced the works in January 2021.

