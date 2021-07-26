Connect with us

Gachagua appeared before Milimani Anti-Corruption Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi and denied all the charges

Gachagua charged with conspiracy to commit fraud in multi-million graft case

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua was on Monday charged with money laundering, conspiracy to commit corruption and conflict of interest.

Gachagua appeared before Milimani Anti-Corruption Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi and denied all the charges.

The prosecution said Gachagua, David Reuben Nyangi Nguru and Rapid Medical Suppliers Ltd on December 29, 2014 in Nairobi jointly with others not before court you fraudulently acquired public property amounting to Sh6,000,000 being part of the payment for supply of Dialysis machines to Nyeri Provincial General Hospital.

The prosecution also accused Gachagua of seeking to unlawfully dispose monies received from Bungoma County Government between January 2015 and June 2019.

The State put the sum in question in relating to Bungoma County at Sh104,821,205 accusing Gachagua of engaging in transactions to conceal movement of the said money having reasons to believe the monies were proceeds of crime.

Prosecution told the Anti-Corruption Court that between the year 2013 and 2020, Gachagua being the account holder and signatory of the said account fraudulently acquired Sh7,330,011, through three bank accounts domiciled at Rafiki micro-finance knowing the said fraudulently acquired property formed part of proceeds of crime.

Also charge are William Wahome Mwangi, Anne Nduta Ruo, Julianne Jahenda Makaa, Samuel Murimi Ireri, Grace Wambui Kuriuki, Lawrence Kimaru and Irene Wambui Ndigiriri.

The Mathira lawmaker was released Sh12 million bond with an option to place a 25 million bail with a surety.

