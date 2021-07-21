Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
In France, proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test will be required to enter cultural venues like cinemas and museums from Wednesday

World

France launches vaccine pass for cultural venues

Published

The so-called “health pass” will be required for all events or places with more than 50 people, before being extended to restaurants, cafes and shopping centres in August, President Emmanuel Macron announced in a televised address last week.

Once inside, however, people can take off their face masks, which remain necessary inside shops or businesses or on public transportation.

Masks are now mandatory outside again in the southern Pyrenees-Orientales department neighbouring Spain, as well as in much of the western Charente-Maritime department near Bordeaux, a popular tourist spot, where case numbers are soaring.

Outdoor mask mandates were also reimposed Tuesday in Toulouse and other nearby towns.

The health pass has been controversial, with 100,000 people protesting against it over the weekend © AFP / CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU

Health Minister Olivier Veran warned of an unprecedented increase in Covid-19 cases because of the Delta variant on Tuesday, when 18,000 cases were reported over 24 hours.

“That means we have an increase in the spread of the virus of around 150 percent in the last week: we’ve never seen that,” Veran told parliament as it began debate on the stricter rules aimed at encouraging vaccine hold-outs.

The initial Covid-19 pass was implemented by decree, while lawmakers will vote on its extension to restaurants and trains or planes for long-distance travel.

From September, vaccinations will also be required for healthcare and retirement home workers, many of whom have been particularly wary or dismissive of the shots.

Over 100,000 people demonstrated across France on Saturday to protest the health pass, denouncing a “dictatorship” that would discriminate against those opposed to the vaccine.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– ‘No time for doubts’ –

Covid-19 incidence rates now exceed the warning level of 50 per 100,000 people in Paris and across much of southern and western France, traditional vacation haunts for thousands of families.

But the government is hoping that widespread vaccination will soften the impact of a fourth wave of cases, that could again strain hospitals or require new lockdowns.

Millions of people have booked appointments for jabs since Macron’s address last week © AFP / Olivier MORIN

Millions of people have booked appointments for jabs since Macron’s address last week, and more than 37 million people (56 percent of the population) have had at least one of the two necessary doses.

By the end of July, 40 million people will have had at least one shot, a goal reached a month ahead of schedule, Prime Minister Jean Castex told lawmakers on Tuesday.

“This is no time for doubts and hesitation,” Veran said in parliament.

But in a sign of the passions unleashed by the tougher measures, two vaccination centres were vandalised over the past week, and MPs from Macron’s Republic on the Move party have been the target of vitriol on social media.

Paris prosecutors said Tuesday that they were investigating death threats received by several lawmakers who have backed the new rules.

Prosecutors in the Mediterranean city of Toulon, meanwhile, opened a “public insults” inquiry over posters depicting Macron as Hitler saying “Obey, get yourself vaccinated.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Pandemic and politics leaves Hong Kong’s poor languishing

Hong Kong (AFP), Jul 21 – Squeezed into a tiny temporary apartment, Rainbow and her family struggle to make ends meet in Hong Kong,...

7 mins ago

World

Russia unveils stealth fighter jet to compete with F-35s

Zhukovsky (Russia) (AFP), Jul 21 – Russia on Tuesday unveiled its new Sukhoi stealth fighter jet designed to compete with the US F-35 and...

10 mins ago

World

Up to two-thirds of Indians have Covid antibodies: study

New Delhi (AFP), Jul 21 – Up to two-thirds of India’s population may have been infected with Covid-19, a government study suggested on Tuesday....

12 mins ago

Headlines

Justices Makhandia, Ngugi recuse themselves from bench handling House-Senate dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 21 – Court of Appeal Judges Asike Makhandia and Mumbi Ngugi have recused themselves from hearing an appeal filed by the...

42 mins ago

World

Flood-battered Germany prepares billions to rebuild

Berlin, Germany, Jul 21 – Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet will huddle Wednesday to approve a massive relief package for rebuilding German regions destroyed in...

1 hour ago

County News

Skyward plane with 30 on board crash-lands at a Somali military base

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – A Skyward aircraft originating from Nairobi’s Wilson Airport crash-landed at a Somalia National Army base on Wednesday with 30...

1 hour ago

Kenya

CoA declines House request to extend stay on nullified Acts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – The Court of Appeal on Wednesday rejected an appeal by the National Assembly seeking an extension of conservatory orders...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

17 COVID deaths and 618 cases in Kenya with 11.2 per cent positivity rate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Kenya’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 618 new COVID-19 cases after 5,507 samples were analyzed, raising the total...

16 hours ago