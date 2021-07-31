Former Capital FM Editor appointed AMWIK’s Executive Director

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31- Former Capital FM Editor Judie Kaberia has been appointed as the Association of Media Women in Kenya (AMWIK) Executive Director.

Her appointment as AMWIK’s Executive Director was announced by the organisation’s Chairperson Dr. Dorothy Njoroge.

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Ms Judie Kaberia as the new AMWIK Executive Director,” she said in a statement.

Kaberia is an award winning multimedia journalist and an accomplished media trainer with over 15 years of experience.

She honed her journalism skills at Capital FM for more than 10 years before venturing out to consultancy.

She has been working at Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) as a Gender expert.

Judy is passionate about gender equality, public policy, healthcare and human rights among others.

She currently chairs the Africa Check Foundation Board in Kenya.

Kaberia is also a regular contributor on journalism and gender equality in Kenya’s mainstream media.