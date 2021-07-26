Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Sanctions: Teodorin Obiang, in a 2012 file picture

Africa

E.Guinea closing UK embassy over sanctions against president’s son

Published

Malabo (Equatorial Guinea) (AFP), Jul 26 – The central African state of Equatorial Guinea announced Monday it was closing its embassy in London after Britain imposed sanctions against the son of its veteran president over corruption allegations.

“The first decision that the government has taken is the total closure of our diplomatic mission in London,” Foreign Minister Simeon Oyono Esono told state broadcaster TVGE.

He gave no details as to when the decision would take effect.

“We do not accept interference in our country’s domestic affairs,” he said, describing the sanctions as “breaching the principle of international law”.

On Thursday, Britain slapped sanctions on Teodorin Nguema Obiang, Equatorial Guinea’s vice president and son of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, for allegedly syphoning state assets into his own bank accounts.

The British Foreign Office said the younger Obiang had made corrupt contracting arrangements and solicited bribes to support his jet-setting lifestyle.

It alleged he had splurged $500 million (425 million euros) on mansions around the world, luxury cars and a collection of Michael Jackson memorabilia including a $275,000 crystal-covered glove that the singer wore on his 1987-89 “Bad” tour.

Equatorial Guinea © AFP / AFP

The only Spanish-speaking country in sub-Saharan Africa, Equatorial Guinea is one of the most enclosed nations in the continent, and many of its people live in deep poverty despite oil wealth.

Its ruler Obiang, 79, is the world’s longest-serving sitting president and is frequently accused by rights groups of abuses.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In 1979, he ousted his uncle Francisco Macias Nguema, who had ruled the country since independence from Spain in 1968, and had him shot by firing squad.

– Heir-apparent –

His son Teodorin, 53, is vice president with responsibility for defence and security and has long been considered as his likely successor.

Teodorin Obiang is one of five foreigners who were targeted last Thursday in the second wave of a British crackdown on corruption.

The sanctions entail the freezing of assets and a bar on entry to the United Kingdom.

Equatorial Guinea on Saturday lashed the sanctions as “unilateral and illegal”.

In 2019, Switzerland auctioned off cars that had been seized from Teodorin Obiang, including a Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 coupe and Aston Martin One-77 coupe © AFP / FABRICE COFFRINI

“The baseless sanctions imposed by the British government find their justification in manipulation, in lies… that certain non-governmental organisations are fomenting against the good image of Equatorial Guinea,” it said.

The younger Obiang “has not made any investment in the United Kingdom”, the government added.

The junior Obiang is already entangled in a dispute with France over a 107-million-euro mansion on Paris’s swanky Avenue Foch that was seized along with a fleet of luxury cars in a corruption probe.

In February 2020, a French court handed him a three-year suspended sentence, a 30-million-euro fine and confiscation of his assets in France.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A final ruling by the Court of Cassation, the paramount tribunal in France’s judicial system, is expected on Wednesday.

m-dyg/amt/jhd/ri/nrh

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Clashes in Tunisia after president ousts PM amid Covid protests

Tunis (AFP), Jul 25 – Street clashes erupted Monday outside Tunisia’s army-barricaded parliament, a day after President Kais Saied ousted the prime minister and...

1 hour ago

Headlines

President Kenyatta to begin 3-day UK visit on Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to arrive in the UK on Tuesday to chair Global Education Summit and hold...

1 hour ago

World

Malaysia says emergency to end as parliament sits after virus shutdown

Kuala Lumpur (AFP), Jul 26 – Malaysia’s government will not extend a controversial coronavirus state of emergency beyond August 1, a minister said Monday,...

3 hours ago

County News

Weather agency predicts winds capable of uprooting trees over Kenya’s eastern half

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued high alert on Monday as it projected strong southerly winds over the eastern...

4 hours ago

Africa

Kenya waives visa, work permit requirement for South Sudanese with valid passports

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 26 – Kenya has waived visa and work permit requirements for South Sudanese travelers with valid passports on the principle of...

4 hours ago

World

India begins landslide, flood clean-up as deadly monsoon rains ease

Mumbai (AFP), Jul 26 – Rescuers waded through waist-deep mud in western India Monday to reach injured residents and start a massive clean-up after...

4 hours ago

World

Cultural sites in China, India, Iran, Spain inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

PARIS, July 25 (Xinhua) — Four sites in China, India, Iran and Spain have been inscribed on the World Heritage List, announced the United...

5 hours ago

World

Key UN climate science talks open amid floods, fires

Paris (AFP), Jul 26 – Nearly 200 nations start online negotiations Monday to validate a UN science report that will anchor autumn summits charged...

6 hours ago