Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Former Treasury CS Henry Rotich (right) and his then Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge (left) when they were charged over the dams scandal in July 2019. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

DPP says no charges dropped against former CS Rotich

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17- The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has denied reports that corruption charges against former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich in the Sh63 billion Arror, Kimwarer Dams project scandal have been dropped.

The Business Daily reported Friday that two charges in the case against the former Cabinet Secretary had been dropped.

A statement from the DPP’s office however, stated that the cases are still pending in court and Rotich together with four others are facing various offences which include conspiracy to defraud, abuse of office and failure to comply with the law.

The statement further stated that when the case came up for plea on the amended charges in May, Rotich objected to the plea being taken on two counts.

According to Rotich, the two counts did not specify what particulars he was to respond to under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act and the Public Finance Management Act and Magistrate Douglas Ogoti allowed the application by the prosecution to amend the charges within seven days.

On May 26, Rotich was charged afresh as the prosecution removed the names of former Principal Secretaries Kamau Thugge and Susan Koech who had been charged with him.

The two will testify against Rotich during the hearing.

The DPP  also removed the names of 20 Italians who were still at large from the charge sheet and are meant to be charged separately.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The DPP said the evidence in the case remained the same and they will not be introducing new documents neither shall they be introducing new witnesses.

“Currently there are two active cases, we had indicated we have no intention whatsoever to consolidate the two as much as they may share some accused persons, majority of the accused persons are different in the two cases,” the prosecution said.

The former CS denied all the charges read out to him alongside all the others accused who had been charged alongside him.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kenya records 1,139 COVID-19 recoveries and 723 new infections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17- Kenya registered the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries Saturday since January this year at 1,139, pushing cumulative recoveries to 181,682....

8 mins ago

World

Germany picks through rubble after deadly floods sweep western Europe

Erftstadt (Germany) (AFP), Jul 17 – Rescue workers scrambled on Saturday to find survivors and victims of the devastation wreaked by the worst floods...

14 mins ago

Headlines

21-year-old MPESA and IEBC systems hacker arrested by DCI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17- A 21- year-old man was arrested Saturday, with a gunny bag full of sim cards and Identification Cards, which police...

9 hours ago

World

Coronavirus hits Olympic Village for first time

Tokyo (AFP), Jul 17 – The chief of the Tokyo Olympics tried to reassure “worried” athletes on Saturday as the Games Village was hit...

11 hours ago

Kenya

Govt to complete upgrade of roads in slums by December 2021

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 16 – Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has assured that the government will complete the construction of 408 kilometers of tarmac...

13 hours ago

Headlines

We’ll back Judiciary but not encroach on its independence – CS Matiang’i

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 16, 2021 – The Executive has pledged to support the Judiciary’s infrastructure requirements in efforts to ensure social transformation through access...

14 hours ago

Africa

Kenya lauds Libya for milestones in peace process

NAIROBI, Kenya July 17 – Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Raychelle Omamo participated in the High Level United Nations Security Council (UNSC)...

16 hours ago

Kenya

CJ Koome says ICT Ministry to create e-filing desks at Nairobi Huduma Centre

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 16 – The Ministry of Information Communication and Technology (ICT) has offered to create a Judiciary desk at Huduma centres in Nairobi...

1 day ago