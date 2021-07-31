Connect with us

Deputy President William Ruto waves to a crowd during his tour of the coastal region in Malindi on February 5, 2021.

County News

DP Ruto postpones public meetings over COVID-19 upsurge

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 31 – Deputy President William Ruto has postponed all his public engagements in the country following an upsurge in COVID-19 infections that has so far killed 3,926 Kenyans.

Ruto’s announcement on his Twitter account follows a government directive suspending all public gatherings as part of measures to tame the rise in the Delta variant.

“The COVID-19 situation in the country has escalated as stated by GoK this afternoon (Friday). My scheduled public engagements are hereby postponed until further notice,” he tweeted.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Friday said the government will strictly enforce the existing containment measures over the increased spread of the virus in the country.

By Friday, the country’s positivity rate was at 14 per cent, a trend Kagwe said risk increasing further unless serious measures are taken.

“Let us not drop the guard,” Kagwe warned during a press conference after chairing a National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) meeting, “we are all responsible in bringing the cases down.”

Effectively, he announced an extension of the night curfew that starts at 10pm to 4am countrywide until further notice, as well as a ban on all public gatherings.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai also ordered his Commanders to enforce the directive with the sole aim of taming the rising number of infections.

While the ban on political gatherings has been one of the most violated COVID-19 protocols, Mutyambai warned that going forward its disobedience will be met with the full force of the law.

“When you do not cooperate, we will use all measures to ensure that you are going to cooperate. All the protocols have been stipulated and we will strictly enforce them,” he said.

The political class has been cited as the weakest link in the efforts to fight the virus with the recent spike in the number of infections attributed to their countrywide rallies.

The ban has been in place for several months but is often violated by top leaders who hold political rallies and roadside meetings in total disregard of the COVID-19 containment measures.

