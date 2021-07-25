DCI arrests 2 suspects over murder of Dutch tycoon in Mombasa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25- Two main suspects behind the double murders of Mombasa-based Dutch tycoon Herman Rouwenhourst and his guard Evans Bokoro have been arrested by homicide detectives.

In a series of tweets Sunday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the two suspects Timothy Omondi Ngoe alias Rashid and Mary Nekesa Ambani killed Rouwenhourst at the upscale Rocco apartments in Shanzu, on June 4 this year.

According to the DCI, Herman had notified his wife Riziki Cherono, of his intentions to divorce her following endless wrangles that had rocked their marriage something which she did not take lightly and planned on killing him.

Cherono recruited the two suspects who committed the heinous crime and were paid handsomely from money that the deceased kept in a safe in the couple’s bedroom.

“On May 10, 2021, she constituted a meeting between the two suspects Rashid and Nekesa, a former manager in one of Rouwenhourst hotels. In a chilling confession to detectives on how they planned and executed the murder, Nekesa disclosed that Cherono had earlier taken Rashid to their home on a recce mission to familiarize himself with the home. To complete the finer details into the murder plot, Rashid took photos of the bedroom where the deceased was later found dead,” DCI tweeted.

Investigations have further revealed that on the fateful night of the murder, Cherono opened the door to their apartment letting in Rashid and other suspects still at large, to stage the cold blooded murder.

Herman who owned multiple properties and nightclubs scattered across Mombasa and Kilifi counties, was found lying lifeless on his matrimonial bed, with multiple injuries on the head, his hands and legs tied and his mouth gagged.

His guard also died under similar circumstances bearing injuries similar to those of his employer.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The DCI pointed out that after completing the task, the suspects broke into the safe and took off with over Sh3 Million.

His wife Cherono was later found in the couple’s Toyota Probox around Serena hotel in what detectives discovered to be a staged kidnapping.

Two weeks after the murder, the prime suspect Timothy Omondi alias Rashid acquired a plot with the proceeds from the murder, measuring 40x80ft at Kiembeni. He constructed a four-roomed house at an estimated cost of over Sh1.5 million and furnished it with newly acquired households items, worth over Sh500, 000.

“Further, detectives recovered one live round of 9mm callibre, one bullet head of 9mm callibre, blood stained shoes, a pair of handcuffs, several mobile phones and SIM cards,” DCI stated.

Forensic analysis has placed Rashid at the scene of the murder in Shanzu and at around Serena where Cherono and the vehicle were found.

The two suspects will be arraigned in court on Monday to answer to murder charges, the DCI said.