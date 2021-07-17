CS Omamo holds bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Blinken

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17- Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo on Saturday met with United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken at the State Department where they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two further exchanged views on access to vaccines and post COVID-19 economic recovery programs as well as regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest to both countries, officials said.

Blinken said that 1.7 million doses of vaccines will soon be delivered to Kenya as part of America’s support in the fight against the virus.

“We are very pleased to have been able to help in the fight against COVID-19 and provision of vaccines. There is still much to be done on the continent and we are looking forward to working more with Kenya,” he stated.

He pointed out that United States of America and Kenya have very strategic partnership and are working together across the continent and beyond to ensure that relationship remains strong.

Omamo called on the international community to work together with other countries in ensuring that COVID vaccines are available to all so as to hasten universal economic recovery.

“There is still hope that all countries can build back together. We build back better on our continent and we can do so in partnership with friends,” she said.

Kenya is set to receive 1.76 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the United States government, officials said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Chairman of the COVID-19 vaccine Deployment Taskforce Willis Akhwale confirmed Wednesday that talks with the United States administration are at an advanced stage for the delivery of the doses.

“So, we are moving from the period when we have been experiencing scarcity to when we should have adequate doses,” he said on Wednesday during an interview on KTN News.

US President Joe Biden had in June committed to donating the Pfizer vaccine to countries which are experiencing shortages in a bid to resolve the inequalities that have been witnessed in the distribution of vaccines globally.