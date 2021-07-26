COVID infections maintain steady rise with 13.5pc positivity rate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – The COVID-19 infections in the country maintained a steady rise on Monday with the Ministry of Health reporting a 13.5 per cent positivity rate after 550 more patients tested positive for the virus out of 4,087 samples analysed within 24 hours.

In a statement shared to newsrooms, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe noted 7 new deaths were picked from facility audits with the fatality toll standing at 3,872.

The country’s recovery toll rose to 186,594 after more 786 patients were cleared including 48 who were discharged from various health facilities countrywide.

He said that a total of 1,324 patients were admitted in health care facilities including 172 who were in the Intensive Care Unit.

Another 3,688 patients were under home based care.

Nairobi accounted for the highest number of cases at 394 ten times higher than Kiambu which reported 38 cases. Nakuru, Kilifi and Uasin Gishu followed with 33, 24 and 10 cases each.

As of July 26, the Ministry of Health had inoculated 1,673,272 people countrywide with at least as single dose of COVID-19 vaccine representing a 2.3 per cent rate of vaccination among adults.

The uptake of the second vaccine among those who had received the first jab stood at 59.7 percent.

Health workers, teachers and security workers comprised the main priority groups who had received the second jab.