A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi/FILE/MoH

COVID infection rate at 8.1pc with 523 new cases filed

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 2 – The Ministry of Health on Friday reported 523 new COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 6,469 tested, raising the total number of cases confirmed in the country since March 2020 to 185,060.

The country’s positivity rate stood at 8.1 percent.

The counties of Nairobi, Mombasa, Siaya, Kisumu and Uasin Gishu recorded the highest number of cases at 161, 39, 36, 32 and 30 respectively.

The Ministry also reported a rise in number of COVID-related fatalities to 3,651 after 11 more deaths were filed from facility audits in the months of April and June.

The number of those who had recovered increased to 126,680 after 86 patients were cleared.

The Ministry said a total of 1,136 patients were admitted to various health facilities while 5,855 patients were under home-based care and isolation.

In this article:
