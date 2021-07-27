Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Justice Koome will be joined by fellow Supreme Court of Kenya Judge Isaac Lenaola, and Lady Justice Mary Arden of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom/Handout

Headlines

CJ Koome to join judges from UK, India and South Africa to discuss Judiciary independence, integrity

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Kenya’s Chief Justice Martha Koome will on Wednesday join sitting and former Supreme Court Judges from Kenya, South Africa, the UK and India to discuss the independence and integrity of the Judiciary.

The roundtable webinar is being hosted by the Justice K. T. Desai Memorial Committee, with the Bombay Bar Association. It has been convened by Justice Sujata Manohar, a former Supreme Court of India Judge.

Justice Koome will be joined by fellow Supreme Court of Kenya Judge Isaac Lenaola, and Lady Justice Mary Arden of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom.

Others are Justice B.N. Srikrishna, a former Judge of the Supreme Court of India and Justice Albie Sachs a former judge of the Constitutional Court of South Africa.

Also in attendance will be Sharad Rao, Chairman of the Judges & Magistrate Vetting Board in Kenya, Jan van Zyl Smit, from the Bingham Centre for the Rule of Law in London and Arvind Datar, senior advocate in India.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of media reports in Kenya on the independence of the Judiciary vis-a-vis the oversight role of Parliament.

CJ Koome in recent weeks wrote to the Speakers of the Houses of Parliament acknowledging the oversight role of Parliament over public institutions.

She sought a meeting with the Speakers of the National Assembly and Senate to discuss overlapping and duplicating summons from different committees of the same House, and also between the two Houses of Parliament to discuss the same issues.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It is our humble view that parliamentary oversight must be performed strictly within the four corners of the law, and, equally importantly, in a manner that permits the various public institutions to perform their ordinary functions,” CJ Koome stressed.

In one instance, the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary was expected to appear before three different committees of the National Assembly and Senate on the same day, July 8, 2020.

CJ Koome made it clear she was keen to explore constructive engagement with both Houses of Parliament, particularly on the accountability of the Judiciary, “all within the permissible bounds of our respective constitutional mandates.”

“Against this backdrop, I recommend that we hold a joint consultative forum with the leadership of the Houses and the various committees as a matter of priority so that these issues can be resolved at the earliest opportunity,” she concluded in her letter.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Biden Administration

Biden announces end of US combat operations in Iraq

Washington (AFP), Jul 26 – President Joe Biden declared US relations with Iraq would enter a new phase with American troops exiting combat operations...

2 hours ago

World

Haitian presidential security chief arrested over assassination

Port-au-Prince (AFP), Jul 27 – Haitian police said Monday they had arrested the head of Jovenel Moise’s security as part of the ongoing investigation...

2 hours ago

World

Former Ivory Coast foes set for long-awaited meeting

Abidjan (AFP), Jul 27 – In a key moment in Ivory Coast’s turbulent politics, President Alassane Ouattara on Tuesday will meet his predecessor Laurent...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Wiper resolves to quit NASA becoming the second party after ANC

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 27 – Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM) Party National Executive Committee on Monday ratified the decision to withdraw from the troubled National...

4 hours ago

County News

2 fishermen drown in Lake Victoria amid strong winds

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 27 – Two fishermen drowned in Lake Victoria on Monday while on a fishing expedition. The two aged 19 and 20...

5 hours ago

World

Tunisia president sacks defence minister amid political turmoil

Tunis (AFP), Jul 25 – Tunisian President Kais Saied sacked the defence minister Monday, a day after ousting the prime minister and suspending parliament,...

10 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID infections maintain steady rise with 13.5pc positivity rate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – The COVID-19 infections in the country maintained a steady rise on Monday with the Ministry of Health reporting a...

17 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Pan African Women’s Day: Reflect on gender equality  gains and safeguards

The marking of the 2021 Pan African Women’s Day on July 31st comes at a time in Kenya when the protection of gains made...

17 hours ago