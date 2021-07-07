Corona Virus
China’s vaccination drive inspires world to combat COVID-19, says Kenyan scholar
Popular
County News
More on Capital News
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday night commissioned five new hospitals in Nairobi County and directed them to offer 24...
World
Moscow (AFP), Jul 6 – Search teams on Tuesday found wreckage of a passenger plane carrying 28 people that had disappeared in Russia’s remote...
Headlines
NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 6 – The decision in the famous Muruatetu case did not outlaw the death penalty, which is still applicable as a...
Headlines
NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 6 – The appellate court has stopped the swearing in of Nairobi Deputy Governor Ann Kananu as the substantive Governor. Appellate...
Headlines
NAIROBI, Kenya July 6 – Ethiopia is set to close more than 30 embassies across the world, but Kenya will not be affected. Sources...
Headlines
NAIROBI, Kenya, July 6- Twelve suspects, among them eight Kenyans, three Rwandese and a Ugandan have been sentenced to eight years imprisonment for cyber-related...
World
Havana (AFP), Jul 5 – Tropical storm Elsa was moving over the Florida Straits toward the southern US state Tuesday after battering Cuba with...
Focus on China
Xi calls for expanding consensus, cooperation with Europe in virtual summit with French, German leaders
BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday held a virtual summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela...