Capital News

Kenya

BCLB kicks off crackdown on fraudulent lotteries in radio

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9- The Betting and Licensing Control Board (BCLB) has banned radio stations from running lotteries and prize competitions following rampant fraud.

In a statement, Director-General Peter Mbugi said the board aims at ensuring that gaming activities are conducted with due process, crime-free and members of the public protected from fraud.

“In the recent past, the operation of Prize Competition and short term lotteries has experienced some level of abuse where permit/license holders instead of carrying out lotteries themselves, they enter into an agreement with media stations (especially radio) to undertake the same including conducting draws on their behalf,” Mbugi stated.

Several radio stations are running such promotions, often duping listeners to deposit money into Pay Bill numbers befoe winners are selected.

Of concern has been how winners are selected, with many saying it is a money-making venture for the stations and owners of the Pay Bill numbers who are usually kept in the background.

Henceforth, Mbugi pointed out that Radio stations will only be allowed to carry out prize competition draws and lotteries only if they have a permit to do so.

Permit holders will also be required to conduct such activities as normal radio advertisements which will be witnessed by officers from the board.

“Pay bill and account numbers must be promoted in the name of the permit holder carrying out the promotion and not the radio station. This will facilitate monitoring by the public and various government agencies to enhance accountability,” he said.

Mbugi warned that any license holder who fails to adhere to the directive shall have their license withdraw and radio stations carrying out the promotion without authorizations dealt with as provided for under Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act Cap 131 Laws of Kenya.

