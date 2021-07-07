Armed and dangerous Corporal Caroline Kangogo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, 7 July 2021 – Police are looking for a female police officer accused of killing two people, among them her colleague in Nakuru.

Corporal Caroline Kangogo, who is the prime suspect in the killing of Police Constable John Ogweno, in Nakuru, has been linked to the death of yet another man in cold blood.

According to detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Corporal Kangogo lured a man to Dedamax Hotel in Kimbo, Juja at around 4 pm ON Monday.

She later emerged from the room at around midnight and fled after allegedly killing the man whose body was found on bed.

She is also wanted for the murder of a man in Nakuru.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti cautioned members of the public, especially men, to be on the lookout for the rogue officer, who is considered armed and dangerous.

“Should you spot the suspect who is covering herself in a buibui, do not hesitate to contact us through our toll free line 0800722203,” Kinoti said.

Alarm has been raised over a wave of killings among police officers with lobby groups piling pressure on Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and the National Police Service Commission to find a lasting solution to the worrying trend.

Cases of police officers committing suicide and killings have been attributed to depression partly blamed on work-related stress and poor pay.