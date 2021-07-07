Abdalla Mohamed pulls out of IEBC interviews over degree row

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – The first candidate who was set to be interviewed for the post of Commissioner of the electoral commission, Abdalla Mohamed, has pulled out of interviews.

Mohammed withdrew from the interviews Wednesday after Kenya Methodist University denied awarding him a bachelor’s degree.

“Pursuant to Article 47 of the Constitution of Kenya, the Selection Panel brought the matter to the attention of Mr. Abdalla Mohamed via email. In his response, he thanked the selection panel for the correspondence and stated that he would not attend today’s interview,” said Elizabeth Muli, chair of the panel, “The panel acknowledges and confirms the withdrawal of his candidature.”

Muli said the panel wrote to the university seeking authenticity of his Degree qualification that he has held since 2007 but the university confirmed the University did not award him the Degree Certificate.

He was among 36 candidates lined up or interviews by the selection panel recruiting four commissioners who resigned after the 2017 General Election.

They include Roselyn Akombe, Paul Kurgat, Margaret Mwachanya and Connie Maina.

Two more candidates Abdirazak Nunow and Ann Mwikali will be interviewed on Wednesday between 11am and 2pm respectively.

Others who were shortlisted and are set to be interviewed include former judges and magistrates vetting board vice-chairperson Roseline Doreen Adhiambo Odhiambo Odede (Siaya) and former KNCHR chairperson Kagwiria Mbogori (Meru).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Former KNCHR chairperson Florence Simbiri-Jaoko (Nairobi), Koki Muli and former NCIC commissioner Joseph Gitile Naituli (Meru) are also on the shortlist.

Others were Caroline Njeri Ng’ang’a (Muranga), Catherine Muchiru Kamindo (Nyeri), Cecilia Ngoyoni (Marsabit), Con Omore Osendo (Kisumu),Dinah Jeruto Kipkebut (Nakuru), and Felix Useru Nyauchi (Homa Bay).

Francis Wanderi (Nyeri), Harriette Igonanga Chiggai (Kakamega), Irene Cherop Masit (Elegeyo Marakwet), Irene Keino (Uasin Gishu) and Joseph Kang’ethe Ng’ang’a (Kiambu).

Also shortlisted for interviews were Juliana Whonge Cherera (Mombasa), Julius Kiplagat Rotich (Nandi), Justus Abonyo Nyang’aya (Homa Bay), Justus Maithya Munyithya (Kitui), Koli Muli Grognon (Kitui), Lucy Jebet Chelimo (Baringo) and Maurice Amutabi (Vihiga).

Others were Michael Napoo Ilukwol Lokuruka (Turkana), Murshid Abdalla Mohammed (Mombasa), Naisiae Poloshe Tobiko (Kajiado), Richard Okoth Oduor (Siaya), Rose Mumbua Musyoka (Makueni) and Roseline Doreen Adhiambo Odhiambo Odede (Siaya).

Saeed Khamees Saeed (Mombasa), Salim Ndemo (Kisii), Sellestine Anna Mbii-Kiuluku (Makueni), Simeon Pkiyach Pkatey Muket (West Pokot), Tomothy Tipila Ole Naeku (Narok) and Zippy Nzisa Musyimi also made it to the list.

Muli said the panel will conduct its mandate with strict adherence of the mandatory requirements and will verify that all documents presented to them are not forged.

“The selection panel shall continue to discharge its mandate with regard to verification of documentation submitted and where documentation is affirmed to lack authenticity, the panel calls upon the relevant agencies to deal with the matter in accordance with the law,” she stated.