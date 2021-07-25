A Lifetime Experience As Kenyan Stars Enjoy The Moment In Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TOKYO, Japan, Jul 25- Kenya Women’s Volleyball Coach Paul Bitok recently hit the nail on the head while describing his once-in-a-lifetime Olympic experience. The revered Kenyan coach said he was awed that whenever he turned left or right, his eyes fell on a global superstar.

“If you know that you did your best, you can hold your head high when representing your county,” Bitok remarked.

His sentiments were justified Friday night when Japan’s tennis superstar Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron in what went down as a night of exhilaration inside the Olympic Stadium.

The opening ceremony paraded some of the world’s best athletes including Kenyan rugby star Collins Injera and battery of compatriot women’s volleyballers led by skipper Mercy Moim and setter Jane Wacu.

Injera, enjoying his second Olympics, is a former all-time world sevens try scorer best remembered for his scoring antics in the 2015 London 7s where he took a pen out of his socks and scrawled his signature on a £60,000 camera he ruined as he celebrated his 200th career try.

But that notwithstanding, the Kenyan contingent strut on the track the best way they know how, wowing the world with the traditional Maasai regalia as they soaked in teh atmosphere and reality that their Olympic dreams were finally realized.

Kenya’s flag bearers Mercy Moim and Andrew Amonde majestically marched in and through their faces were conceded by their face masks, it was clearly visible that their smiles were wider than anyone else in the crowd.

Olympics Kenya boss Paul Tergat stood in tow at the VIP dias and clapped with glee as the Kenyan contingent was introduced to the close to 1,000 guests who were allowed into the National Stadium in Tokyo for the opening ceremony

The match past in Tokyo comprised of the who-is-who in the world of sport.

Andre De Grasse of Canada, 26, was also present. He will be the only 100m and 200m men’s medalist from the Rio Games to race in Tokyo.

NBA star Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets was also in Tokyo for the the extravaganza officially the Games of the XXXII Olympiad.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Belated and beleaguered, the virus-delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics finally opened with cascading fireworks and made-for-TV choreography that unfolded in a near-empty stadium, attended by teams, officials and journalists.

Today is a moment of hope. Yes, it is very different from what all of us had imagined,” IOC President Thomas Bach said, adding: “But let us cherish this moment because finally we are all here together.”

Different countries showcases their heritage while matching in for the opening ceremony with Africa teams returning to their roots; Cameroon, Angola, Ghana, Uganda and Kenya stood out with their traditional outfits.

“The opening ceremony started with a moment of silence to honour all those who had succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Japanese Government was lauded for the fantastic organisation, where all COVID-19 protocols and security issues have been adhered to.

The event saw millions of sports lovers entertained by Japanese traditional music.

However, as the opening ceremony was in progress, the tough global situation triggered anti Olympic protests outside the Stadium. But the show went on as scheduled.