Capital News

County News

84 judicial officers reshuffled in changes affecting the Magistracy

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 10 – The Magistrates’ Court Registrar has effected changes in the Magistracy Division of the Judiciary in which 84 magistrates have been reshuffled.

Among those affected by the re-organization include Milimani Anti-Corruption Courts Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti who will move to Embu effective October 12.

Ogoti has been handling high profile cases such as the graft case involving former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, and members the Ngirita family who are main suspects in the multi-million National Youth Service scandal.

The new Chief Magistrates at Milimani Commercial courts will be  Heston Nyaga and Hezron Nyaberi who were moved from Makadara and Winam stations respectively.

Chief Magistrates Wendi Kagendo and Susan Shitubi  will assume their duties at Milimwho having been moved from Nyeri and Kajiado stations respectively.

Chief Magistrate Teresia Odera was moved from Mumias to Kisumu station while Josphat Burundi Kalo was transferred from Nakuru to Mombasa. Chief Magistrate Bildad Ochieng was also moved from Kakamega to Nakuru.

Other judicial officers affected by the reshuffle include Emily Ominde who was moved from Madaraka Law Courts while Kibera Magistrate Joyce Gandani was transferred to Chuka.

Ogembo Chief Magistrate Dennis Mikoyan  will move to Eldoret Commercial Courts while Mombasa Chief magistrate Edna Nyaloti will head to Nakuru station.

Chief Magistrate Sammy Mokuo was moved from Kericho to Kapsabet while Kiambu Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo was transferred to Thika. Kisii Chief Magistrate Nathan Shiundu was moved to Naivasha station.

 

