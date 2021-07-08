Connect with us

182,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Nairobi on July 8, 2021 donated by France.

World

566 more COVID-19 cases in Kenya as 11 succumb

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 8 – Kenya’s positivity rate stood at 10.6 percent Thursday after 566 more people tested positive for the disease out of a sample size of 5,344.

The Ministry of Health also reported 12 more deaths, including one that occurred on Wednesday.

The 11 others were picked from audits since March raising the fatality toll to 3,716.

Nairobi accounts for the highest COVID cases at 200 followed by Kericho (64) , Mombasa (37), Kiambu (31), Uasin Gishu (30), Siaya (26), Nakuru (24) and  Busia (24).

A total of 1,136 patients are currently admitted at various health facilities countrywide while another 4825 are under home-based care.

Out of the 116 patients in the Intensive Care Unit, 30 are on ventilatory support, 57 on supplemental oxygen and 29 patients are under observation.

The country’s recovery toll rose to 176,456  after 1,934  more patients were cleared including 241 who were discharged from various health facilities.

The ministry also confirmed that a total of 1,524,555 people have been vaccinated against the virus countrywide with the uptake of the second vaccine among those who took the first dose being at 48.8 percent.

“The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Health Workers 96,387, Aged 58 years and above 155,203, Others 140,538, Teachers 68,892 while Security Officers are at 39,291,” Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said.

Kenya received 182,400 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine donated by France on Thursday to boost the fight against COVID-19.

The vaccines were donated by the French Government to the COVAX facility and transported by UNICEF.

In a statement, Chairperson of COVID Vaccine Deployment Taskforce Dr Willis Akhwale said the vaccines came at a critical time and will ensure health workers, teachers and other essential workers are protected, and that health centers countrywide can continue providing vital care to people affected by COVID-19

“The Kenyan Government is very grateful to the Government of France for this generous donation, which will support our national COVID-19 vaccination campaign,” Dr Akhwale said. “We have recently embarked on vaccinating our people for the second dose, so this comes at a critical time.”

