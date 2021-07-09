Connect with us

Capital News
A health worker adjusts a mask on a colleague in Kenya.

Corona Virus

452 new COVID cases as 1,327 patients recover

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9-The Ministry of Health on Friday reported 452 new COVID cases, raising the number of confirmed cases in the country to 187,977.

The country’s COVID infection rate stood at 9.3 per cent.

The Ministry at the same time reported 1,327 recoveries, 1,272 from the home-based care while 55 were hospital discharges.

“Total recoveries now stand at 177,783 out of which 141,858 are from home-based care, while 35,925 are from various health facilities,” stated Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Fatalities rose to 3,718 after two more patients succumbed.

1,530,551 vaccines had been administered by July 9, 2021 including 1,025,427 first doses and 505,124-second doses.

Kenya received 182,400 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine donated by France on Thursday to boost the fight against COVID-19.

The vaccines were donated by the French Government to the COVAX facility and transported by UNICEF.

Chairperson of the COVID Vaccine Deployment Taskforce Dr. Willis Akhwale said the vaccines came at a critical time and will ensure health workers, teachers and other essential workers are protected, and that health centers countrywide can continue providing vital care to people affected by COVID-19.

“The Kenyan Government is very grateful to the Government of France for this generous donation, which will support our national COVID-19 vaccination campaign,” Dr Akhwale said. “We have recently embarked on vaccinating our people for the second dose, so this comes at a critical time.”

