33 dead, 8 missing in China’s flood-hit Henan
LOS ANGELES, July 22 (Xinhua) — Salt Lake City in the United States has declared racism a public health crisis. “This is an important...
Antananarivo (AFP), Jul 22 – Prosecutors in Madagascar said Thursday they had foiled an attempt to assassinate President Andry Rajoelina and made several arrests....
Quito (AFP), Jul 22 – Riots at two prisons in Ecuador on Wednesday left at least 18 dead and more than 50 injured, including...
KISII, Kenya, Jul 22- A prison warder attached to Kendu Bay main prison was on Thursday detained at the Kenyenya Police Station for allegedly...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22- FIDA-Kenya has castigated Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha for his recent remarks that female students should not agree to teachers’...
Santo Domingo (AFP), Jul 22 – The Dominican Republic’s President Luis Abinader received a third Covid vaccine dose on Wednesday and urged the population...
Bamako (AFP), Jul 22 – Mali on Wednesday said it had opened a probe into an attempt to assassinate military strongman Assimi Goita, the...
ZHENGZHOU, July 21 (Xinhua) — Chinese authorities have launched massive rescue and relief efforts in response to record rainstorms that have swamped central China’s...