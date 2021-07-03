Connect with us

County News

3 armed robbers escape after a 15-minute gunfight at a bank in Matuu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Three armed robbers escaped arrest by the police after a 15-minute gunfight at Equity Bank Matuu branch in Yatta, Machakos, on Tuesday.

The robbers who were armed with pistols reportedly grabbed an AK47 riffle from a police officer manning the entrance at the bank.

Yatta Police Commander Mary Njoki said the thugs paused as clients before firing bullets in the air and making way into the bank.

“We are yet to know how much they stole but we are doing investigations,” said Njoki.

She said police officers were alerted about the incident and came in to help.

“For about 15 minutes there was heavy gunfight between our officers and the thieves who later managed to escape. One of the thieves was shot but managed to escape,” she added.

The police commander said they will review CCTV footage which she said will help expedite the search for the gang members.

Eye witnesses who spoke to Capital FM said they saw 3 men armed with weapons escape through the back door.

