Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A public health official conducts public awareness in Nairobi's Mukuru kwa Njenga slum/FILE/MOH

Corona Virus

2pc of Kenya’s adult population reached in ongoing COVID vaccination campaign

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 11 – Only two per cent of the adult population has been reached in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign countrywide. 

The figure is far behind the target set by President Uhuru Kenyatta to vaccinate 10 million people by December 2021 and 26 million by the end of 2022.

As of July 11, a total of 1,538,340 vaccines had been administered across the country.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was reported at 49.8 per cent with the majority being males at 55 per cent.

“The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Health Workers 97,955, Aged 58 years and above 158,123, Others 144,437, Teachers 70,561 while Security Officers are at 40,444,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement shared to newsrooms.

President Kenyatta, during a televised address to the nation in June, said the government had ordered 13 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to arrive in the country by August.

The second dose of Astrazeneca vaccines are being administered across the country after  Kenya received 360,000 additional doses of COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine from Denmark in June.

The COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 8.9 per cent  as of Saturday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The fatality toll stood at 3,721 representing a death rate of  2 per cent since the pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 94.4 per cent with the  total number of people who had recovered from the virus being 178,119.

A total of 1,092 patients were admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,982 were under the home-based care.

Out of the 120 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 39 were on ventilatory support, 61 on supplemental oxygen and 20 under observation.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Who will lead Haiti after president’s killing?

Paris (AFP), Jul 10 – Three days after the assassination of Haitian leader Jovenel Moise, questions are mounting about how the power vacuum left...

1 hour ago

World

Afghanistan to rush troops to border as Taliban extend gains

Kabul (AFP), Jul 9 – Afghan authorities prepared Saturday to try to retake a key border crossing seized by the Taliban in their sweeping...

14 hours ago

County News

Police recover 25kg explosive consignment in Nairobi, consignor arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Police in Nairobi nabbed a 25kg consignment of explosives on Saturday following a tip off from a public service...

16 hours ago

Corona Virus

Scientist group: Evidence shows coronavirus evolved in nature

By China Daily NAIROBI, Kenya July – 10 – The virus that led to the COVID-19 pandemic evolved in nature, while suggestions of a...

18 hours ago

World

French father goes on hunger strike for kids ‘abducted’ by Japanese wife

Tokyo (AFP), Jul 10 – A Frenchman in Japan who says his children were abducted by their Japanese mother began a hunger strike in...

22 hours ago

County News

84 judicial officers reshuffled in changes affecting the Magistracy

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 10 – The Magistrates’ Court Registrar has effected changes in the Magistracy Division of the Judiciary in which 84 magistrates have...

23 hours ago

Biden Administration

50 years of China-U.S. relations benefitted both peoples: Chinese vice president

BEIJING, July 10 – China and the United States should constantly expand common interests with new conditions and shifts in mind, and the U.S....

23 hours ago
@Jeremiah Wakaya @Jeremiah Wakaya

Fifth Estate

Diaz: Is your business online?

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to revolutionize not just individual lives but also traditional facets of the society at large. Prior to the onset of...

23 hours ago