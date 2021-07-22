Connect with us

Capital News
Chief Justice Martha Koome. /JUDICIARY.

Kenya

22 judges shuffled in latest Judiciary changes

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 31 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has transferred 22 Judges of the High Court in the latest changes she said are geared towards improving service delivery in the justice sector.

The reshuffle announced late Friday are the second since she took over office earlier this year.

They affected eight Judges based the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi division.

Koome had two weeks ago made other similar transfers at the Labour Relations and the Environment and Lands Courts.

Among the notable Judges affected in the new changes include Justice Weldon Korir who has been moved from Nairobi’s Constitution and Human Rights Division in Milimani, Nairobi to Kabarnet and Kapenguria where he will serve as the Presiding Judge.

Justice Korir is among the six Judges whose nomination to the Court of Appeal was dismissed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Lady Justice Hedwig Ongundi who was previously serving at the Civil Division Milimani was posted to the Constitution and Human Rights Division.

Justice Chacha Mwita who was stationed at the Kajiado High Court will now serve in the Commercial Division, Milimani.

Justice James Wakiaga was also moved from the Milimani anti-corruption and economic division to Murang’a.

Also moved is Justice Esther Maina who becomes be the presiding judge of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Division at Milimani following her transfer from Nyamira.

Justice David Kemei was transferred from Machakos to Bungoma, Justice John Mativo from Milimani’s Commercial division to Mombasa as the presiding judge, Justice Olga Sewe from Eldoret to Mombasa while Justice Reuben Nyakundi was moved from Malindi to Eldoret.

Other changes include that of Justice Dora Chepkwony who was moved from Mombasa to the Criminal Division in Milimani, Justice Margaret Muigai to Machakos and Justice Richard Mwongo to Kerugoya.

Justice Grace Nzioka was sent to Nyeri from Milimani and Justice Abigail Mshila who is currently in that station will move to Nairobi in the commercial division.

Justice Justus Bwonwonga was moved to Milimani Criminal Court from Kabarnet while Justice Janet Mulwa will be based at Civil Division Milimani.

Judge Ngenye Macharia has been moved from Nairobi to Naivasha where she will head that station.

Justice Antony Ndungu currently stationed in Kisii will join Judge Ngaah at the Judicial Review Division.

