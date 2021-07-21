Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
DCI detectives analysing SIM cards and ID cards seized from a fraud suspect believed to have been operating a high-tech mobile phone scam syndicate. /Photo-DCI.

Headlines

21-year-old MPESA and IEBC systems hacker arrested by DCI

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17- A 21- year-old man was arrested Saturday, with a gunny bag full of sim cards and Identification Cards, which police said are used to swindle mobile money users in a SIM Swap syndicate.

The suspect who is a former staff at a mobile telecommunications company is also being accused of hacking into the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) database where he acquired personal data of 61,167 registered voters from a county in Western Kenya.

He was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

According to the DCI, the suspect has been using the illegally acquired data to swindle victims’ online accounts after conducting a SIM swap.

In a recent incident, the DCI said, the suspect swindled an MPESA agent an unspecified amount of money.

The suspect is also said to have been masquerading as MPESA customer care attendant and lures agents into dialing unspecified codes to withdraw money from accounts of the unsuspecting agents.

“Before the agent realized that she was in a phony call, she had already lost cash from her money lending account. The money was sent to an MPESA account belonging to one of the fraudulently acquired SIM cards, before being transferred to an account at Cooperative bank,” the DCI stated.

The data found in his possession, the DCI said, contains names of registered voters, their ID numbers and dates of birth.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The suspect was arrested in Juja by detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, supported by Safaricom’s fraud investigations team and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology security officers.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Germany picks through rubble after deadly floods sweep western Europe

Erftstadt (Germany) (AFP), Jul 17 – Rescue workers scrambled Saturday to find survivors and victims of the devastation wreaked by the worst floods to...

59 seconds ago

World

Coronavirus hits Olympic Village for first time

Tokyo (AFP), Jul 17 – The chief of the Tokyo Olympics tried to reassure “worried” athletes on Saturday as the Games Village was hit...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Govt to complete upgrade of roads in slums by December 2021

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 16 – Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has assured that the government will complete the construction of 408 kilometers of tarmac...

4 hours ago

Headlines

We’ll back Judiciary but not encroach on its independence – CS Matiang’i

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 16, 2021 – The Executive has pledged to support the Judiciary’s infrastructure requirements in efforts to ensure social transformation through access...

5 hours ago

Africa

Kenya lauds Libya for milestones in peace process

NAIROBI, Kenya July 17 – Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Raychelle Omamo participated in the High Level United Nations Security Council (UNSC)...

7 hours ago

Kenya

CJ Koome says ICT Ministry to create e-filing desks at Nairobi Huduma Centre

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 16 – The Ministry of Information Communication and Technology (ICT) has offered to create a Judiciary desk at Huduma centres in Nairobi...

16 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya records 8 COVID-19 deaths and 692 infections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16-Kenya posted 692 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday,  that were detected from a sample size of 6,883 raising the total caseload...

16 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto: We don’t need constitutional amendments for a peaceful election

MURANG’A Kenya July 16 – Deputy President William Ruto has said this week’s mini polls in Kiambu County have signalled that Kenya does not...

19 hours ago