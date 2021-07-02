2-year-old girl dies after falling off 4th floor balcony in Kisumu

KISUMU, Kenya July 30-A family is mourning in Kisumu after their 2-year-old daughter fell off from fourth floor and died.
Kisumu County police commander Samuel Anampiu said the incident occurred late Thursday when the baby slid off from a balcony at an apartment in Tom Mboya estate.
She was rushed to Avenue Hospital in critical condition where she died as medics tried to save her.
Anampiu said the girl sustained injuries on her head.
An investigation has been opened.
He said a postmortem will be conducted on the body as part of the investigation.