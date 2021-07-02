2 fishermen drown in Lake Victoria amid strong winds

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 27 – Two fishermen drowned in Lake Victoria on Monday while on a fishing expedition.

The two aged 19 and 20 had departed from the shores of the lake at Rari beach in Kisumu West.

Fishermen who witnessed the incident reported at around 2pm said strong winds capsized their boat.

Kisumu County Police Commander Samuel Anampiu said Coast Guard personnel at the Kisumu Port were notified to help in the search operation.

Local fishermen also joined the search which was later called off in the evening.

Efforts to retrieve the bodies were due to commence on Tuesday morning.