Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Graphic highlighting twenty countries with the largest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past week.

Capital Health

17 COVID deaths and 618 cases in Kenya with 11.2 per cent positivity rate

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Kenya’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 618 new COVID-19 cases after 5,507 samples were analyzed, raising the total number of cases registered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 193,807.

The country’s positivity rate stood at 11.2 per cent.

The cases were distributed across the counties of Nairobi (272), Mombasa (52), Kiambu (41), Nakuru (30) and Uasin Gishu (24).

The Health Ministry said 290 more patients had recovered from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 183,211.

Fatalities rose to 3,800, after 17 COVID-linked deaths were filed from audit records in the months of November 2020 and March 2021.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 1,222 patients were admitted to various health facilities, while 4,339 were under the home-based isolation program.

As of July 19, a total of 1,635,441 vaccines had been administered across the country, including 1,040,317 first doses and 595,124 second doses.
The proportion of fully vaccinated adults stood at 2.2 per cent.

Kenya was set to receive 1.76 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the United States government, officials said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Chairperson of the COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Taskforce Willis Akhwale confirmed Wednesday that talks with the United States administration were at an advanced stage for the delivery of the doses.

US President Joe Biden had in June committed to donating the Pfizer vaccine to countries which were experiencing shortages in a bid to resolve the inequalities that had been witnessed in the distribution of vaccines globally.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had in June announced an ambitious plan to vaccinate 10 million people by December 2021 and 26 million by the end of 2022.

He also revealed that the government had ordered 13 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be delivered by August 2021.

But even as the country continued to wait for the delivery of donated COVID-19 vaccine doses, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned against mixing and matching of COVID-19 vaccines by different manufacturers for the first and second doses.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

World’s richest man Jeff Bezos blasts into space

Washington (AFP), Jul 20 – Earth’s wealthiest man Jeff Bezos spent a few minutes outside the planet’s atmosphere Tuesday on Blue Origin’s first crewed...

21 mins ago

Fifth Estate

Kemsa’s road to reforms requires support from all our partners

By Edward Njoroge The last year has been hard on the KEMSA team, because an organization that has been doing amazing work since it...

29 mins ago

Headlines

Mudavadi, Kalonzo and Wetangula to seek NASA dissolution with focus on OKA

NAIROBI, Kenya July 20 – The leadership of the Amani National Congress (ANC), Wiper and FORD Kenya parties on Tuesday confirmed plans to trigger...

1 hour ago

World

Mali interim leader says he’s ‘well’ after assassination attempt

Bamako (AFP), Jul 20 – Malian strongman Colonel Assimi Goita survived an assassination attempt at a mosque in Bamako on Tuesday, in the latest...

2 hours ago

World

Rocket attack on Afghan capital as president performs Eid prayers

Kabul (AFP), Jul 20 – At least three rockets landed near the Afghan presidential palace on Tuesday as the country’s leader Ashraf Ghani held...

5 hours ago

World

‘Hotel Rwanda’ activist’s daughter hits out at spying claims

Kigali (AFP), Jul 20 – The daughter of detained “Hotel Rwanda” hero and outspoken government critic Paul Rusesabagina lashed out Tuesday after a media...

8 hours ago

World

Indonesians gather to pray for Eid al-Adha despite virus surge

Jakarta (AFP), Jul 20 – Indonesians prayed outside mosques and slaughtered goats to commemorate a sombre Eid al-Adha festival on Tuesday despite efforts to...

8 hours ago

World

Ethiopia hits second-year target for filling Nile mega-dam

Addis Ababa (AFP), Jul 19 – Ethiopia has attained its second-year target for filling a mega-dam on the Blue Nile River that has stoked...

8 hours ago