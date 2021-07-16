16 deaths and 664 new COVID cases recorded in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25- Kenya’s Ministry of Health reported 16 deaths and 664 COVID-19 new cases that were detected from a sample size of 5, 432 raising the total caseload to 197,409.

The country’s positivity rate stood at 12.2 percent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 1,281 patients were admitted in various hospitals across the country.

The 16 deaths recorded Sunday raised fatalities in the country to 3,865.

201 patients were discharged after recovering from the virus bringing recoveries to 185,808.

1,672,687 have been vaccinated against the virus among them 625,332 that have received their second jab.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured that by December 2021, 10 million adults will have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

He said the government had ordered had 13 million doses of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine; set to arrive in August 2021.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Wednesday COVID-19 vaccine makers BioNTech and Pfizer said it had found a South African partner to produce their jab on the African continent for the first time, the AFP reported.

The move came amid growing criticism on vaccine inequality that had seen poor countries fall behind richer ones in the race to protect people from the coronavirus.

Under the agreement, Cape Town-based Biovac will complete the last step in the manufacturing process of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, known as “fill and finish”, the companies said in a statement.

The project will take time to get off the ground however, with the first African-finished Pfizer vaccines not expected before 2022.

Once up and running, Biovac is set to churn out more than 100 million doses annually that will be distributed to the 55 countries in the African Union.