Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya hopes to vaccinate 10 million people by December 2021. /FILE/AFP

Capital Health

16 deaths and 664 new COVID cases recorded in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25- Kenya’s Ministry of Health reported 16 deaths and 664 COVID-19 new cases that were detected from a sample size of 5, 432 raising the total caseload to 197,409.

The country’s positivity rate stood at 12.2 percent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 1,281 patients were admitted in various hospitals across the country.

The 16 deaths recorded Sunday raised fatalities in the country to 3,865.

201 patients were discharged after recovering from the virus bringing recoveries to 185,808.

1,672,687 have been vaccinated against the virus among them 625,332 that have received their second jab.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured that by December 2021, 10 million adults will have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

He said the government had ordered had 13 million doses of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine; set to arrive in August 2021.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Wednesday COVID-19 vaccine makers BioNTech and Pfizer said it had found a South African partner to produce their jab on the African continent for the first time, the AFP reported.

The move came amid growing criticism on vaccine inequality that had seen poor countries fall behind richer ones in the race to protect people from the coronavirus.

Under the agreement, Cape Town-based Biovac will complete the last step in the manufacturing process of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, known as “fill and finish”, the companies said in a statement.

The project will take time to get off the ground however, with the first African-finished Pfizer vaccines not expected before 2022.

Once up and running, Biovac is set to churn out more than 100 million doses annually that will be distributed to the 55 countries in the African Union.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

India monsoon death toll climbs to 159, dozens still missing

Mumbai (AFP), Jul 25 – The death toll from flooding and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in India climbed to 159, officials said...

59 mins ago

Kenya

KCSE candidates to know their university placement mid August

NAIROBI, Kenya July 25 – The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement (KUCCPS) Service is on Monday set to embark on the final exercise...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Raila’s grand plan for the civil service

NAIROBI, Kenya July 25 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has proposed a raft of measures aimed at promoting a functional...

7 hours ago

World

Thousands of Afghan families flee fighting in former Taliban bastion

Kandahar (Afghanistan) (AFP), Jul 25 – More than 22,000 Afghan families have fled from their homes to escape fighting in the former Taliban bastion...

7 hours ago

Headlines

DCI arrests 2 suspects over murder of Dutch tycoon in Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25- Two main suspects behind the double murders of Mombasa-based Dutch tycoon Herman Rouwenhourst and his guard Evans Bokoro have been...

7 hours ago

Headlines

I am Kenya’s best shot, Mudavadi insists as he intensifies presidential campaigns

NAIROBI, Kenya July 25 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi insists he is Kenya’s best shot at reviving the country’s economy...

8 hours ago

Kenya

Upsets in Olympic pool as Japan, Tunisia strike gold

Tokyo (AFP), Jul 25 – Japan and Tunisia celebrated shock gold medals on a day of upsets in the Olympic swimming pool on Sunday...

11 hours ago

World

India monsoon death toll climbs to 124 as rescuers search for missing

Mumbai (AFP), Jul 25 – The death toll from flooding and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in India climbed to 124 Sunday, officials...

11 hours ago