Indonesia is battling a surge in the Delta variant with reports of deaths of fully vaccinated medics prompting the government to offer them a third booster shot

Corona Virus

16 COVID deaths and 945 cases in Kenya amid spread of Delta variant

NAIROBI, Kenya July 30 – Kenya recorded 16 new deaths from COVID-19 Friday as the East African nation warned of a surge in the virus cases.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who announced the deaths said they were all detected from past audits, but warned the country could plunge into a public health crisis unless Kenyans take containment measures serious.

“We should not drop the guard,” Kagwe told a news conference earlier Friday, “our hospitals are getting overwhelmed because in Nairobi you can’t get a bed if you fell ill today.”

945 new COVID-19 cases detected from a sample size of 7,295 were recorded Friday, pushing the total caseload to 201,954.

Country’s positivity rate now stands at 13 percent.

Kagwe said 1,432 patients were admitted to various hospitals across the country including 175 in the Intensive Care Unit.

Kenya announced Friday it will strictly enforce COVID-19 containment measures after a surge in cases from the Delta variant.

By Friday, the country’s positivity rate was at 13 per cent, a trend Kagwe said risk increasing further unless serious measures are taken.

“Let us not drop the guard,” Kagwe warned during a press conference after chairing a National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) meeting, “we are all responsible in bringing the cases down.”

Effectively, he announced an extension of the night curfew that starts at 10pm to 4am countrywide until further notice, as well as a ban on all public gatherings.

“We will not allow any public gatherings to take place anywhere,” he said, “police will strictly enforce this order.”

The ban has been in place for several months but is often violated by top leaders who hold political rallies and roadside meetings in total disregard of the COVID-19 containment measures.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said he had directed all his Commanders to enforce the order to ensure no meetings are held. “If you fail to comply, we know what we will do to have you comply.”

